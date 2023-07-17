Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. abrdn plc owned 0.94% of Baker Hughes worth $275,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.