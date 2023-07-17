Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.91.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$121.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$123.23. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$111.88 and a twelve month high of C$137.64. The stock has a market cap of C$86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$8.44 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2935378 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

