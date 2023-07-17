Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 47,165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.