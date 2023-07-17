Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 47,165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

