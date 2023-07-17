Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $566.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5,651.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 1.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $566,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after buying an additional 958,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,535,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.46. 9,640,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,718,738. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

