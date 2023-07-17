Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,896 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.15.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $354.62. The company had a trading volume of 630,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $355.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average is $279.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

