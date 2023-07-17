Barclays Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after buying an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,039,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.