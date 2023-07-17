Barclays Raises MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $19.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MeridianLink from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut MeridianLink from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MeridianLink Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -146.72 and a beta of 0.77. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

