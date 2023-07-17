Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

