Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 85,012 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

