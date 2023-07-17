Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 143,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

