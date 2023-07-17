Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,810 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. American Tower accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.