Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 38,900 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

