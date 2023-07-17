Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,384 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

