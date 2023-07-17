Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Berry Price Performance
NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.23 on Friday. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.
Berry Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry
In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
