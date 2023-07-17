Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.23 on Friday. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.