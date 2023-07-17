BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 379.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 379.1% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,399. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.