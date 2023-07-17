BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Up 379.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 379.1% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,399. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

