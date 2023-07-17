Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.28. 676,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,190. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

