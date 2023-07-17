Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.03.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

