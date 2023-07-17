Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 191 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $906.95. 974,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,130. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $792.32 and its 200-day moving average is $671.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

