Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,708 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.20. 14,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

