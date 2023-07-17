BMO Capital Markets Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Parex Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.0209424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

