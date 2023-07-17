BMO Capital Markets Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.72.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

