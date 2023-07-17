BMO Capital Markets Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$3.75

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ATH opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.90.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of C$290.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.3401222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.