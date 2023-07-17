BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTXW remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Monday. 17,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

