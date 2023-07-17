Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

BHFAO traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $23.45. 30,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.