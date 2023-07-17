British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Buys 46 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter bought 46 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($194.11).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Simon Carter sold 14,133 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.01), for a total value of £44,094.96 ($56,728.37).

On Friday, May 26th, Simon Carter bought 28,302 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,906.06 ($128,529.60).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Simon Carter purchased 16,789 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($77,108.88).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 321.30 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 500,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,855. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 388.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53.

British Land Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,053.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.40) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.76) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.50) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 458.75 ($5.90).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

