Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Price Target at $123.20

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lennar by 29.5% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

