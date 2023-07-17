Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $13.67

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Guggenheim cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.09 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

