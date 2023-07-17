Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.