Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.35

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 1307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
