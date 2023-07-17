Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.35

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 1307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 384,378 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

