CannabisCoin Hits Market Cap of $442,259.83 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $442,259.83 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,123.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00306145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.71 or 0.00798815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00555771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00062980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00121477 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

