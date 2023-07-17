Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

