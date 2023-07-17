Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

CAT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $256.00. 611,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,913. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

