CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

CAVA Group stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490 in the last ninety days.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

