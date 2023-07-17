CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
CAVA Group Trading Down 0.0 %
CAVA Group stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
