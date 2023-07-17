Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $532.77 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003512 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $532.77 million and approximately $2,731.73 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

