Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

CHK opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

