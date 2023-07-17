Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.