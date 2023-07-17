Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 121.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 347,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,367,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 994,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.