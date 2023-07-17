Citigroup Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.