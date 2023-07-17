CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,065,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 7,069,154 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 104.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

