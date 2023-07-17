CMC Financial Group Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.8% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.27. 453,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

