Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,535.0 days.
Cofinimmo Trading Up 0.2 %
CFMOF stock opened at C$75.60 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.18.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
