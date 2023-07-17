Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,535.0 days.

Cofinimmo Trading Up 0.2 %

CFMOF stock opened at C$75.60 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.18.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Cofinimmo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.