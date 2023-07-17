Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up to $39.63

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.63, but opened at $41.43. Cohu shares last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 48,415 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.