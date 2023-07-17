Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLPBY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.