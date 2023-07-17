Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,645 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

