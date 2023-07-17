Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,926,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,215 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.76. 3,004,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,756,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

