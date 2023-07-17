Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 500,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,145. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.