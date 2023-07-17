Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $417.62. The company had a trading volume of 434,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $417.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

