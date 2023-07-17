Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 104,525 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779,713 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.