Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 11,238 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,623,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,610,387. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

