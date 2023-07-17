Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,091 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

